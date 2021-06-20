Offers of PC Days from PcComponentes that compete with Amazon’s Prime Day and are very worth it Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The popular technology store PcComponentes strikes back at Amazon with its PCDays. We have selected the 10 most interesting offers.

If Amazon has its Prime Day, PcComponentes celebrates its PCDays. And, coincidentally, they take place in the same week …

The PcDays 2021 start right now, June 20 at 10:00 p.m., and they will last until the day June 27th.

We selected the 10 most interesting offers of these first minutes of the PCDays that have just started, so you still have time to catch them. Take a look because they are so worth it.

Lenovo L24e-30

Here you have a excellent 23.8-inch 1080p monitor, which has dropped to less than 100 euros.

Has a refresh rate of 75 Hz, response time of 4 ms, and a brightness of 250 nits. With HDMI and VGA input. It is compatible with FreeSync.

Lenovo L24e-30 23.8 “LED FullHD FreeSync It costs only 99.98 euros in the PcDays

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple’s most professional headphones … reduced by 80 euros!

Stand out for its active noise cancellation, which will avoid annoying noises while listening to music. But they also have an ambient sound mode to be aware of what is happening around you.

With exceptional sound quality, and minimal latency thanks to Apple’s H1 chip.

Take some headphones Apple AirPods Pro for only 188.99 euros

Samsung Odyssey G5

If you’ve always dreamed of enjoying an ultra-wide monitor, and also curvedNow is your chance, thanks to the discount of 90 euros in the 2021 PcDays, which leaves it below 400 euros.

It’s a Outstanding 34-inch monitor with HDR10 compatible QHD resolution, and a spectacular screen refresh of 165 Hz, so it is ideal to play.

The refresh rate is only 1 ms, and it is compatible with FreeSync.

Samsung Odyssey G5 LC34G55TWWRXEN It has been lowered by 90 euros, and now it costs only 399.99 euros.

Samsung EVO Plus 128GB

Time to renew your old microSD cards.

Is Samsung EVO Plus is Class 10, MicroSDXC, UHD I, with speeds up to 100 MB / s in read, and 90 MB / s in write. Ideal for recording 4K video or extending the space of the Nintendo Switch.

Samsung EVO Plus 2020 128GB MicroSDXC Class 10 UHS-I low to 13.99 euros

Samsung 980 SSD 1TB NVMe M.2

M.2 form factor SSDs are revolutionizing storage, thanks to their blazing speed. And they are getting cheaper.

Good proof of her is this Samsung 980 SSD with 1TB of storage. It supports PCIe 3.0 NVMe M.2, and achieves speeds of up to 3,500 Mb / sg.

Samsung 980 SSD 1TB NVMe M.2 It has a discount of 40 euros and stays at only 119 euros.

Logitech G Pro Gaming Headphones

Professional gaming headphones they have everything you need to play online. And with a 40% discount!

Thank you to your Advanced 50mm Pro-G drivers you get a clear and precise spatial image of sound with improved bass response. You can hear footsteps and environmental signals clearly to gain an advantage in the game.

Count on a professional microphone, premium quality external sound card, and professionally optimized EQ profiles.

The Logitech G Pro gaming headset they cost only 62.90 euros

