Offer Volvo S60 | Daily motor

The Volvo S60 has been one of the most interesting alternatives you have for quite some time, if you are thinking of sharing a premium-cut saloon such as the BMW 3 Series, the Audi A4 or the Mercedes C-Class. The Swedish manufacturer is a usual in the offers that we analyze in Diariomotor, and the Volvo S60 with 9,300 euros discount is a very interesting opportunity that today we are going to analyze thoroughly, as it offers a quality / price / equipment ratio that makes it practically a bargain in its segment.

A well-finished and comfortable saloon, which also offers 197 hp with an ECO label

The offer corresponds to the Volvo S60 Premium Edition from 34,400 euros, a price that significantly reduces the retail price of 43,700 euros offered by the model. To access this discount of 9,300 euros, we will be forced to finance a minimum amount of € 25,000, for at least 48 months and with a minimum permanence of 36 months. For this price, Volvo presents us with a saloon where we find an endowment of equipment and finishes to a remarkable level, this signifying the presence of automatic climate control, 12.3 “digital instrument panel, 9” touch screen multimedia system, compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED lighting, cruise control and limiter, maintenance assistant. lane, emergency braking, rear parking sensors, traffic signal reader, 17 “alloy wheels or electric rear-view mirrors.

Once we look at the technical section, this promotion for the Volvo S60 is associated with the B4 Mild Hybrid engine. This results in a 2.0 Turbo 4-cylinder petrol engine capable of developing a maximum power of 197 hp and a maximum torque of 300 Nm. The transmission is 8-speed automatic by torque converter, which results in a good level of performance and comfort. If we look at the pure and hard numbers, this configuration homologates 7.9 seconds for the 0 to 100 km / h and a average consumption of 6.4 l / 100 km according to the WLTP cycleConsumption quite tight considering the 4.72 meters in length of the model.

In addition, we must bear in mind that this motorization is equipped with 48 volt micro-hybrid technology, which allows to have an electrical assistance of up to 14 CV at specific moments, in addition to assuming the obtaining of the ECO label.

Taking into account its most direct rivals: Series 3, A4 and Class C, all of them available in very similar configurations, The Volvo S60 plays the price card with savings that can reach 5,000 or 6,000 euros, which is quite a difference since we can invest that money in improving the equipment of the Swedish saloon considerably. Other rivals to consider are the Jaguar XE, the Lexus IS or even the Alfa Romeo Giulia, however the S60 distances itself from these due to a higher quality of interior construction, as well as a higher level of comfort and insulation.