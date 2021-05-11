Offer Skoda Scala with 6,550 euros discount

There are many compact cars that we can buy on the market, however there are few options that offer a quality / price ratio like that offered by the Skoda Scala. Within the Volkswagen group, where we already find other compacts such as the SEAT León, the Volkswagen Golf or the Audi A3, The Skoda Scala stands out precisely for offering a lot of space and equipment at a reduced price, which makes it especially attractive for those looking for a car without shooting their budget. But now the Scala is even more attractive, and is that the compact from Skoda enjoys up to 6,550 euros discount.

The Skoda Scala is, together with the Fiat Tipo, one of the best compact cars in relation to quality / price

The virtues of the Skoda Scala are well known, even so we will briefly recall them. Without being a car that stands out offering the most powerful engines in its class or the most advanced technology, we are facing a compact that shines in interior space, with a huge 467-liter boot and state-of-the-art equipment in safety, comfort and infotainment systems.

If we focus on the offer that is currently in force, what we find is a Skoda Scala with 1.0 TSI 95 hp engine and Active termination. At the equipment level, the Active trim includes: 16 “alloy wheels, LED daytime running light, automatic light activation, button start, speed limiter, hill start assist, emergency braking, lane keep assistant, electric windows, multimedia system with 6.5 “touch screen, parking sensors rear, air-conditioning and upholstered in leather for the steering wheel and gear knob.

From a technical point of view, the 1.0 TSI engine is an old acquaintance of the Volkswagen group, a 3-cylinder turbocharged gasoline engine that delivers 95 hp of maximum power and 175 Nm of torque. Its features are sufficient, moving the Scala with ease, standing out for offering an average WLTP consumption adjusted with a homologation of 5.6 l / 100 km in mixed cycle. The 0-100 km / h is 10.9 seconds, while the maximum speed is 188 km / h.

The Skoda Scala at its best offer

The price of the Skoda Scala on offer is 14,300 euros, a price that represents a significant reduction with respect to the RRP price of this version (20,850 euros). The discount is therefore 6,550 euros, a reduction in the final price that is subject to financing through Volkswagen Bank GmbH SE with a minimum capital of € 10,000 and with a minimum duration and permanence of the financing of 48 months. Also, this offer also includes 1 year of insurance fully comprehensive with a 600 euro franchise.