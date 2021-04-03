Offer on the Apple HomePod Mini: it is reduced to 89 euros and with four months of free music | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Apple’s cheapest smart speaker, the HomePod Mini, drops slightly in price in a Media Markt offering. You can also get four months of Apple Music for free.

Today there is no doubt that Amazon and Alexa overwhelmingly dominate the landscape of smart speakers, with Google as the main persecutor and Apple at a long distance, and that is that the latter firm has opted for somewhat higher prices, although their models also have decisive advantages in terms of privacy.

For example, while the Amazon Echo Dots cost just € 40, the HomePod Mini go to € 99, ​​at least according to their official price. However, there are offers that lower it a bit, like the one Media Markt has right now: it costs € 89, and with a gift included.

HomePod mini is the latest version of Apple’s smart speaker, with a compact design that houses a powerful sound system, S5 processor and compatibility with the Siri voice assistant for total control of home devices.

The gift in question is four months of free Apple Music, which you can get if you have bought the product by redeeming a code. This code can be obtained on this web page.

It goes without saying that in a smart speaker, listening to music is one of the most common functions, although it is by no means the only or the best, since they also serve to control home automation devices, set reminders or call other users. speakers.

It is true that the discount included in this Media Markt offer on the Apple HomePod Mini is “only” 10 euros, although it is also true that there are usually not many discounts on Apple products, especially if there is no more recent model for sale.

The advantages of Apple’s smart speaker over that of other companies have to do with Siri, a virtual assistant that is much better integrated into the brand’s ecosystem and recommended if you only use Apple products.

In addition, there is privacy, and that is that Apple presumes not to use your data for commercial purposes of any kind, does not collect them to sell you anything or save them indefinitely, unlike what happens with other models.

Media Markt allows you to collect your orders for free in any of its physical stores, so if you have one nearby, it is surely faster for you to book online than to choose home delivery.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.