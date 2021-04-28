Offer in the new Mac Mini with M1: it falls to 679 euros at FNAC, its lowest historical price | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The new Apple Mini PC, which debuts an ARM processor, is on sale at FNAC. This store sells it online at a historic minimum price, well below any other option.

The launch of the new Apple processor, the M1 based on ARM architecture, surprised locals and strangers, and it is a qualitative leap within the brand’s catalog, although they have it so clear in Cupertino that little by little they will include it in all their products.

One of them is already on sale and is the 2020 Mac Mini, with M1 and also at a price that is becoming more and more affordable. For example, in Amazon it already goes for € 746 (-52.99 €), although if what you want is the best price, you have to go to the FNAC website, where you can buy it for only € 679, a whole bargain.

This Apple Mini PC has several versions, with Apple M1 processor. It is perfect if you want to use macOS with a somewhat more affordable and compact computer.

This store offers several options, such as home delivery. You can also choose to pick up one of its physical stores, a free service that will interest you if you have any of them nearby.

Of course, it must be taken into account that surely this offer on the Mac Mini (2020) with M1 will be short-lived, and it is that its price is surprisingly low if we compare it with the official one or with the one offered by other stores.

More power, more storage and a much lower price

Today and just a few months after its launch (in November of last year), Mac Mini with M1 is already cheaper than its predecessors ever were, and that may be due to a clear low price strategy on Apple’s part.

With the arrival of this ARM processor (whose characteristics we explain here), Apple has had the luxury of not raising prices, and that all its new computers double the storage capacity. In this way, your new Mini PC has 256GB instead of the usual 128GB.

That helps a lot when it comes to downloading files or installing apps, although what is really fundamental in this processor is that the fluidity is notably better, at least in what we have been able to verify with the MacBook.

It is also more efficient, although it is something that is noticeable much more in laptops and not so much in desktops.

In connectivity you can not put buts, and it is that it has WiFi 6. Of course, you will have to invest a little more in a router with WiFi 6 to be able to enjoy it properly.

macOS, like a glove to the new chip

Apple’s commitment to ARM architecture is risky, although the firm has obviously been working on it for a long time. That is why today macOS adapts like a glove to its new processors, with all the brand’s apps already adapted.

There are many others, such as Photoshop, that also work natively in ARM. Those that don’t are also a problem thanks to Rosetta Stone, the “app translation” software that Apple uses to optimize its performance on ARM.

In addition, a not inconsiderable advantage of the M1 is that it guarantees that there will be news and updates for the next few years. If Apple computers usually last many years, this Mac Mini promises even more useful life, one more reason why it is worth betting on it.

