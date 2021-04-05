Offer analysis Volvo XC60 Premium Edition April 2021

As with the Volvo XC40 for € 25,000, the Swedish firm has also slightly increased the price of its SUV proposal for the D segment, the XC60, to € 40,300 for the Premium Edition, which translates into a € 1,600 rise, although this does not mean that we are still facing a authentic bargain within its category, and is that rivals such as the Audi Q5, the BMW X3 or the Mercedes GLC have base rates above € 50,000.

As a product, the XC60 Premium Edition does not have any gaps

That amount about ten thousand euros less than the German trident It could make you think that the XC60 Premium Edition, the name given to this promotion, has some important gap, but the truth is that it does not. Leaving aside the aesthetic section, which we can qualify as a very good result without going into more personal evaluations, we find an SUV of about 4.70 meters in length with a quality of finishes and execution to match them, accompanied by a cabin of similar space (the 2,865 mm wheelbase is practically identical to that of the BMW and Mercedes, and slightly higher than that of the Audi), although it loses the game when we talk about load capacity, 483 liters by 550 liters, which is still more than enough.

The other aspect where the Swede also loses ground against the Germans is in the traction system, since equivalent germans equip all-wheel drivewhile the XC60 Premium Edition sends torque only to the front axle. For the rest we are facing an impeccable mechanical section, based on a mild-hybrid diesel engine with DGT ECO label that develops 211 hp associated with an automatic gearbox by an eight-speed torque converter. With all this, it registers a consumption of 6.2 l / 100 km according to the WLTP cycle and an acceleration of 8.3 seconds from 0 to 100 km / h, correct figures for this power level, although its top speed is electronically limited to 180 km / h.

If we take a look at the equipment level we will be pleasantly surprised, because we are not facing a spartan access version to assume that lower amount. So, enjoy a good standard equipment in which elements such as the City Safety system stand out, with detection of pedestrians, cyclists and animals with automatic emergency braking, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity or navigation system with a 9.3 “touch screen, as well as alloy wheels 18 “diameter or digital instrumentation, among others.

The XC60 is around ten thousand euros cheaper than similar rivals

The Volvo XC60 Momemtum Pro B4 (diesel hybrid) costs € 40,300, a price that is conditional on a minimum financing of € 31,000 to 48 months with 36 of permanence and that is valid until June 30, thus assuming a discount of almost ten thousand euros with respect to the price PVP. That same differential is what we find compared to its main rivals, such as the Audi Q5 40 TDI quattro S tronic (204 hp) for € 53,670, the BMW X3 xDrive20d xLine (190 hp) for € 51,200 or the Mercedes GLC 220d 4MATIC ( 190 hp) for € 54,000, which puts it in a good position in the premium D-SUV segment.