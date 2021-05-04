Offer analysis Volvo XC40 Premium Edition May 2021

If there is a bargain that has marked the past year and the present, it is the Volvo XC40 Premium Edition, a Premium compact SUV which is proposed as an alternative to the classic German trident (Audi Q3, BMW X1 and Mercedes GLA), but which by price it can compete with the more “elaborate” generalist options, as are the new Hyundai Tucson or the Peugeot 3008. The Volvo XC40 costs € 25,000, a price that can still be considered a bargain despite the fact that it has been rising at the same time as its sales figures, but What do you take home for that money? Is it a better alternative than Korean or French?

Despite being an access version, it complies in all facets

As we said at the beginning, the XC40 is a premium compact SUV, something that is noticeable in its quality of finishes, execution and equipment possibilities, in addition to other intangibles. Thus, from the outset, we start with that component of the brand image, subjective and more or less correct depending on the prism through which it is looked at, to which it is added a correct interior space in its 4.43 meters in length given its wheelbase of 2,702 mm and 453 liters of boot, which places it at the level of the Germans and the French, but notably behind the brand new Tucson.

In the equipment section, the Swede also defends himself with sufficient wisdom, as it has a fairly correct endowment in which we can find elements such as 17 “alloy wheels, multimedia equipment with a 9” touch screen, 12.3 “digital instrumentation or the City Safety security system, with warning of frontal collision with automatic braking and detection of pedestrians and cyclists, although the KLASS access finish of the Hyundai is already more complete.

However, The weak point of this XC40 is found in its turbo petrol mechanics with 129 hp and 245 Nm of torque associated with a manual change of six ratios. With a 0 to 100 km / h in 10.9 seconds it is not an insufferable propellant or especially slow, in fact, the 150 hp of the Tucson only improves the figure to 10.3 seconds, but the PureTech 130 of the Peugeot with the same power “runs more and spends less”.

The XC40 is presented as the alternative to the most premium generalists

The Volvo XC40 Premium Edition costs € 25,000, a price that represents a discount of about seven thousand euros compared to the official rate and that it is valid until June 30, in addition to being conditioned to a minimum financing of € 21,000 for 48 months with 36 months of permanence, so that from that date it is very possible that its price will follow the upward trend that it has taken to this 2021.

So how main rivals We find the other premiums already mentioned that are positioned about ten thousand euros above: Audi Q3 35 TFSI 150 CV for € 37,480, BMW X1 sDrive18i 136 CV for € 36,400 and Mercedes GLA 180 7G-DCT 136 CV for € 38,375. However, whoever is considering the purchase of this Volvo may be more interested in other models such as the Hyundai Tucson KLASS 1.6 T-GDI 150 CV from € 23,800 more spacious, slightly better equipped and with a somewhat more effective engine, although with some finishes that do not match them, as well as the Peugeot 3008 Allure PureTech 130 for € 28,700, closer in premium atmosphere and with better motorization, but more expensive.