Offer analysis Volvo XC40 July 2021

Volvo renews the promotion of the XC40 thus continuing its flagship offer until September 30. It is a premium compact SUV that you can buy for € 25,000, a very attractive price compared to the more than € 35,000 that the alternatives cost classics of the segment (Audi Q3, BMW X1 and Mercedes GLA), but which is also complemented by a very correct equipment.

By size, the Swedish proposal is located in the upper-middle part from the table offering a good 2,702 mm wheelbase and a 443-liter boot that is far from the most generous, but certainly more than enough. To this is added a rather elegant and avant-garde look and that stands out from other options that are more visible.

To say that this Volvo XC40 Premium Edition is articulated on the access finish called Momentum Core, although not for that reason it has a spartan endowment, which includes elements such as 17 “alloy wheels, 9” multimedia equipment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, 12.3 “digital instrumentation or the set of City Safety security systems with automatic braking and detection of pedestrians and cyclists. Intermediate finishes of general SUVs do have a much more extensive equipment.

But it is now when we reach the most negative point, and it is none other than its T2 mechanics, a 1.5-liter three-cylinder turbo petrol from 129 hp and 245 Nm of pair, a Something fair propeller to forcefully move this 4.5-meter SUV as shown by the 10.9 seconds it takes to do the 0 to 100 km / h, which is coupled with a consumption of 6.8 l / 100 km according to the WLTP cycle that is not particularly content.

But on balance, the Volvo XC40 Premium Edition for € 25,000 in a great option for anyone looking for a premium C – SUV to go at relaxed paces, including a discount of € 7,300 compared to the official RRP and being conditioned to a minimum financing of € 21,000 for 48 months with 36 months of permanence.

Lexus UX, the cheapest premium alternative

Taking into account that the German trident starts at € 36,400 for the BMW X1 sDrive18i, it is necessary to look at other alternatives, among which the Lexus UX 250h Business stands out for € 29,900, a premium proposal with a hybrid mechanics of 184 hp that it does it much faster than the Volvo, and also, with a level of equipment that has nothing to envy. On the other hand, the CVT automatic transmission is a great handicap for all those who want to enjoy a more complete driving experience and the interior space is more typical of a segment B than C.

Thus, they are perhaps the new Hyundai Tucson Klass 1.6 T-GDi 150 CV for € 23,875 and the Peugeot 3008 Active Pack PureTech 130 for € 28,206, the first for habitability and general balance in all aspects, and it is second for offering an atmosphere typically premium.