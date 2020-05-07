Facebook The Other 98% / Twitter @tgilliesADL

A subject in United States wore a mask the Ku Klux Klan in the middle of a pandemic in which people usually use mouth cover in public places.

The incident occurred at a grocery store in California, where clients of the Vons establishment took pictures of the subject who wore a white cloth mask last Sunday.

Other people caught the man who was packing fruit and put it in your cart. One of those images was shared by Tammy Gillies, regional director of the San Diego Anti-Defamation League.

I don’t know what angers me the most, the person who uses this or the fact that no one from the Vons administration in Santee did anything about it, ”the activist posted on her Twitter account.

In a statement, the company claimed that employees asked the subject to remove the mask, but the client ignored them until he reached the area of boxes.

County police San Diego was not required at the time the incident occurred. However, detectives are already investigating the event and, if necessary, will find charges.

The Ku Klux Klan it is a hate group that promotes white supremacy. The white uniform with a mask that ends in a peak and only exposes its eyes, was used by its members to hide their identities, while they were committing violence against African-Americans.

A man grocery shopping with a KKK hood in Santee, California outside San Diego. The city of Santee has a history of… Posted by The Other 98% on Sunday, May 3, 2020

With information from CNN.

