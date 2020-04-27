BJ Baldwin, one of the stars of the American off-road, has been involved in a shooting with alleged assailants, in which one of them died.

Baldwin is the official driver of his own team, Baldwin Motorsports, and drives a Trophy Truck, number 97. Defend the colors of Monster in Score Championship tests. On a Chevrolet TT he has won the Baja 1000 twice – 2012 and 2013 – and then went on to drive for Toyota.

The incident occurred in Las Vegas, where the pilot lives. Specifically in the parking lot of the In-N-Out Burger, while dining with his girlfriend in the car. It all happened around two in the morning.

Ray Spencer, a lieutenant with the Las Vegas homicide squad said, “Around two in the morning, two black men were seen walking past the apartments across the street. At one point, they walked through and entered the parking lot of the In-N-Out, where they met a man and a woman who were having dinner. For some reason there was an exchange of fire between the man who was dining and the deceased. They were made more than 15 shots”

It appears that the assailants arrived unexpectedly and one of them was carrying a pistol with which he began to shoot; BJ acted in self defense. In a statement, the team has assured that BJ collaborated closely with the Police.

The other assailant escaped and the woman’s gun was apparently picked up by a woman before the police arrived. This was alerted by Baldwin himself, who had left the scene as a precaution.

The pilot is considered a gun lover, is licensed to carry a concealed pistol, and is also a strong advocate of the Second Amendment to the US Constitution.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.