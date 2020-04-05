Ofelia Medina confessed that she may have inherited the fortune of María Félix | Instagram

It transpired that the first actress Ofelia Médina She released a strong confession that, if it had materialized, would have made her the false daughter of the diva of Mexican cinema. Maria Felix.

The aforementioned, after for several years the first actress had kept this secret for so many years by confessing that if she had accepted a proposal she would have become another daughter for the remembered actress Maria Felix.

It should be remembered that the actress originally from Alamos, Sonora, Felix, whose remains have been resting for several years in the French pantheon of the CDMX She is remembered as the most beautiful face of the Golden Age of Mexican cinema.

Throughout his life, Maria Bonita made countless films that led her to gain fame, recognition and wealth.

Ofelia Médina He recently confessed that his life was another since several years ago, the son of “La Doña” as she was also called proposed marriage and to convince her he made available the heritage from his mother.

It is worth mentioning that Enriquez Alvarez Felix starred alongside Ofelia Médina the melodrama “Rina” in 1977, and both formed one of the most classic couples in soap operas.

However, the employment relationship transcended from the screens to real life, since behind the cameras the son of Maria Felix he made a surprising proposal to Medina, as she told herself in the program ‘The soap opera show’

Months after the novel Enrique proposed to me, he told me why we were not getting married, that it would be beautiful. “

Nevertheless, Ofelia Médina He did not think about marriage since he did not believe in it and rejected it.

I told him that it was the greatest compliment that had ever been done to me, but that I do not believe in marriage and I would not have married him. “

He even points out that the also actor and son of the consecrated actress invited her to diner to expose the romantic proposal of marriage to him, thus assures a publication of the magazine Tv Notes.

He invited me to dinner with his mother and after Maria left, he said: ’everything about her will be yours’, but I said thank you very much, no.

