of those 12 and older are vaccinated against covid-19, according to CDC

More than half of Americans over 12 years of age are already fully vaccinated, while the number of infections and daily deaths continues to decline in the country, the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC, for its acronym) reported on Wednesday in English).

Miami World / telemundo51

50.1% (140.4 million) of adolescents and adults are immunized against the coronavirus, and 61.2% (171.6 million) have received at least one dose of the vaccines available in the United States.

These data are known when just tomorrow, Thursday, it will be a month since the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted authorization for emergency use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for older adolescents. 12 years.

Since then, adolescents between the ages of 12 and 15 have been vaccinated, whereas previously the vaccine was only licensed for people aged 16 and over.

“The expansion of the authorization for emergency use of the vaccine against COVID-19 from Pfizer-BioNTech is a significant step in the fight against the pandemic,” said on that occasion the acting Commissioner of the FDA, Janet Woodcock, in a release.

The commissioner also assured that “parents and guardians can be sure that the agency carried out a rigorous and exhaustive review of all available data” before making the decision to authorize the vaccine for adolescents.