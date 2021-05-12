of the best-selling car of the year

The third generation of the Dacia Sandero has had a great reception in the Spanish market, continuing the path left by its predecessor in terms of sales.

May 12, 2021

The new Dacia Sandero, on video.

The Dacia sandero continues to make history in the Spanish automotive market. In January his third generation: a car that had the premise to follow a legacy that has proven to be unstoppable. And is that During the last eight years, the Sandero had managed to position itself as the sales leader in Spain in the private market.

The new delivery of the Dacia Sandero has followed in the footsteps of its predecessor model and In this start of 2021, it continues at the top of the ranking. A vehicle that has taken an important leap, settling on the same CMF-B platform as models like Renault Clio or Captur, and which continues to be offered with an attractive more off-road version called Stepway.

Interior of the new Dacia Sandero Stepway

The new platform allows you to incorporate a greater technological endowment on board, which adds up to a more attractive design, greater comfort on board, more space for passengers and, as usual in the range, some unbeatable prices starting at 8,300 euros, with a five-year warranty included. And be careful, because this platform will allow you in the very near future to give life to a new crossover with seven seats inside.

The Dacia Sandero range in Spain It includes 65 and 90 hp petrol versions, as well as one of 100 hp LPG, with the ECO label of the DGT and a range of up to 1,300 km. Precisely, the Sandero is the LPG market leader in Spain, with a market share of 66 percent. We have already been able to test the new generation of Dacia sandero in its main version LPG. These have been the first impressions that left us the star low-cost car of the Spanish market.

