Already in the presentation of the new Alcatel 1S (2020), from TCL Communication they congratulated themselves for having turned their Series 1 into Europe’s best-selling 4G entry mobile range in the last two years, confirming that integrating modern features on affordable mobiles It was undoubtedly the best strategy on his return to the arena of smartphones.

Perhaps that is why we were not surprised to see a cinema entertainment with Hi-Res sound on the new Alcatel 3T 10 tablet, nor triple cameras in an Alcatel 3X more than attractive given its great relationship between price and performance.

The French-signed manufacturer has not been content with this, and this new Alcatel 1S (2020) is one more step in the search for the best user experience at the best price, also integrating triple camera and immersive screen with HD + resolution in a latest generation design and with an almost knockdown price. Alcatel itself explained it to us:

The percentage of photographs taken from mobile phones has increased in recent times, since many people prefer to use their terminals as the main method of photography. Therefore, this is a necessary step in order to offer a technology that adapts to all our clients. For this reason, we are very pleased with the announcement of the new Alcatel 1S (2020), which combines a smart AI triple camera and powerful performance at an affordable price. David Derrida, Product Director EMEA, TCL Communication

Compensating for performance, with the best visual experience

Alcatel has not walked the bush when it comes to equipping its new smartphone with an affordable cut, and that is this Alcatel 1S (2020) incorporates a lot of technology for only 119 euros, starting with the best visual experience and ending with a proven hardware platform and demonstrably solvent.

You obviously have to start with your 6.22-inch IPS Vast Display panel with HD + resolution, which achieves an 87.5% ratio of frontal use and will make users enjoy vivid and natural colors, thanks to an exhaustive calibration that It has been designed looking for the most comfortable viewing and the least eye fatigue.

This screen is protected by 2.5D beveled glass, and under it we find a MediaTek heart with eight-core processor accompanied by 3 GB of RAM, and another 32 GB of expandable storage via microSD cards. All this animated by a 4,000 mAh battery very generous, and with fast charge 5V2A.

A platform of proven capacity, which attaches importance to artificial intelligence with native support for Google Assistant and a physical button that allows you to invoke it directly, and allowing users listen to music, surf the Internet or play without any problem almost all of the Google Play catalog.

It is everything that the Alcatel 1S (2020) offers us, which is not a little, as you will see in the full specification table and technical characteristics:

Alcatel 1S (2020)

Characteristics and official technical sheet

Dimensions and Weight 158.7 x 74.6 x 8.45 (mm) | 165 (g)

6.22 inch IPS Vast Display



Resolution HD + (1,520 x 720 pixels), 19: 9 format, 270 dpi

ProcessorMediatek Helio P22 (MT6762D) Octa-core (4x Cortex-A53 @ 1.8GHz & 4x Cortex-A53 @ 1.5GHz) GPU PowerVR GE8320

RAM3 GB

Storage 32 GB, expandable with microSD

Android 10 operating system with Alcatel UI

Connectivity Active Dual SIM LTE Wi-Fi 802.11 b / g / n, Wi-Fi Direct, Hotspot Bluetooth 5.0 LEaGPS FM radio MicroUSB v2.0 connector 3.5mm audio jack

Rear camera Triple: 13 MP (wide), f / 1.8 + 5 MP (ultrawide / depth), f / 2.2 + 2 MP (macro), f / 2.4 LED flash, HDR, FHD video

Front camera 5 MP (wide), f / 2.2

Battery 4,000 mAh (non-removable) Fast charge 5V2A

Others Rear Fingerprint Reader Metallic Finish

Like everyone else, everything to the camera

It could not be less Alcatel, and as much as this mobile phone is aimed at an audience looking for an input device with basic capabilities, the manufacturer has not wanted to leave anything in the pipeline by providing for the occasion a triple camera module with which to offer the best mobile photography in the basic range. Or at least one of the best …

Thus, the new Alcatel 1S (2020) incorporates three sensors on its rear, a 13 megapixel wide angle with f / 1.8 aperture, a 2 megapixel macro with f / 2.4 aperture and a 5 megapixel super wide angle and f / 2.2 aperture, which also serves as a depth sensor to measure the depth of scenes and improve focus.

Nothing escapes the Alcatel 1S (2020), which can zoom in with the macro lens to any object, or capture the entire scene with a super wide angle which also allows you to make bokeh blurs, and can even AI detection of up to 22 scene types different by adjusting the parameters automatically to achieve the best possible result without the need to become experts.

Other 5 megapixel front camera will delight selfies lovers, with beauty mode and LCD flash to always be prepared.





Alcatel 1S (2020): availability, prices and where to buy

TCL Communication already have in Spain and the rest of its main European markets to the new Alcatel 1S (2020), comes in two metallic finishes in shades of dark gray –Power Gray- or teal –Agate Green-.

You can find it in the catalogs of the main operators, surely with some discount if you renew stays.

