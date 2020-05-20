The sports career of Ansu Fati He has slowed his meteoric rise at just 17 years old. Without abandoning normality, the jewel of the Barcelona youth team lives its complicated days as a player of the first team culé, and aims to play the second division promotion playoff with Barca B, a team in which he has not militated due to his direct pass from Juvenil A to rub shoulders with Messi, Luis Suárez or Antoine Griezmann and even sound for the absolute Spanish team.

Precisely, the fierce competition of the first team, increased with the arrival of Martin Braithwaite, leaves Ansu without too many options to add the minutes necessary to continue progressing. The Spanish player had his impact in the first third of the season, with outstanding performances that caught everyone’s attention, but his flame went out as is perfectly logical at his age. Still a teenager, Quique Setién prefers to give the alternative to more experienced players in a fight for the league that seems fast-paced face to face with Real Madrid. While, Fati will face Barça B.

However, Fati will have the opportunity to continue competing in conditions of extreme demand with Barcelona B, a team that has wickerwork to fulfill the big goal, move up to the second division. Collado, Riqui Puig or Ray Manaj are some of the players with whom an Ansu Fati would share the locker room whom Barça recovers for its lower categories to lead a project that, sporting and economically, would be a leap for the club.

Taking as obvious the sporting circumstances that would favor the club in a hypothetical promotion for Barça, the club would benefit from 10 million euros in television rights in the event that Barcelona B consummated its promotion to the second division. Fati continues training with the first team in the restart of the sessions after the break due to the coronavirus, with an extraordinary physical form that, however, does not assure him a place among the elderly for the remainder of the season.