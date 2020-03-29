In 1991, some boys from Staten Island, in New York, stopped messing around the corners to become one of the spearheads of hip hop culture, one of the great cultural movements of the 20th century.

‘Wu-Tang Clan: Hip hop revolution’ is a four-hour non-fiction series, lasting an hour each, that tells of the personal stories behind Ghostface Killah, Cappadonna, U-God, Masta Killa, The RZA or the late Ol ‘Dirty Bastar, among others.

Written by Paul Greenhouse and Peter J. Scalettar and directed by Sacha Jenkins, this is a story that combines the ingenuity of young people crazy to get out of the fringes with their personal way of making songs and building a previously unknown artistic community.

This acclaimed Showtime non-fiction series will premiere in our country next Friday, April 10, at 10:50 p.m. on Movistar CineDoc & Roll, and will later be available on demand on the Movistar + streaming service.

