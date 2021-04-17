Of love and monsters / Love and Monsters (2021), criticism and opinion

Of love and monsters (Love and Monsters) seems a simple movie, but it is not. In the world of Joel Dawson (Dylan O’Brien), the apocalypse that swept the world, is not the biggest of his problems. It is, the uprooting and loneliness that has accompanied it since civilization fell, victims of lurid creatures. Almost accidental survivor, he is also the narrating voice of an atypical adventure that turns the feature film into a singular look at the human.

In fact, director Michael Matthews, poses his story from the inevitable. What would you do in the midst of loneliness and absolute isolation, to find someone else? How much would you risk to find that longed-for human contact?

Of course, comparisons with what much of the world has endured in the midst of the pandemic are unavoidable. But the director is more interested in the motivations of his characters, than in the context that surrounds him.

So despite its air of fast-paced adventure and adolescent drama, there is an obvious interest in the dimensions of emotional suffering. In the end, the movie, despite all its special effects pyrotechnics and creepy creatures, is a human story. And that is perhaps its greatest strength.

In addition, for Matthews, the apocalypse is a region in which he explores concrete ideas about our civilization. Contrary to what you might think, it is not a devastated landscape. It is a display of imagination and narrative enthusiasm, Of love and monsters (Love and Monsters) is more interested in huge monsters, which subvert reality.

Scale and size are important in the film, as is the charisma of its characters to make a crazy premise believable. But in one way or another, the film finds its rhythm and tone, in a multiplicity of dimensions that sustain an extravagant narrative.

In recent months, the media has exploited the idea of ​​the end of the world. And they have, in a series of aseptic images of empty streets and faces covered with masks. But Of love and monsters (Love and Monsters) looks in another direction and suddenly, a sensitive subject reaches an almost humorous stature, without being it. From monstrous snails, unclassifiable insects, and terrifying centipedes, the end of the human race comes courtesy of an almost mythological phenomenon.

So Joel, a survivor of 95% of the world’s population and a good cook, is actually a clever joke about tragedy. It is, because in the middle of a monstrous situation – the term is never better used – it is also the sense of reality.

Among teams of partners with fighting skills and strategic skills, Joel is a rarity. He is also, as a character in the middle of a universe dominated by physical force and brutal cunning.

Matthews plays with the possibilities and throws a ground wire to support his hypothesis. How human are we when the world we knew no longer exists? It is also a coup that the apocalypse has no explanation. Joel and the rest of the human beings that roam the world, no longer ask questions.

Monsters, love, and a minestrone soup

Survival, then, is an inevitable quality. As much, as fleeing from the creatures that threaten or accepting that seven years ago, reality collapsed so as not to rebuild itself again. Are there obvious parallels with today’s world?

The global quarantine created a new type of shadow citizen, who has already become used to confinement and assumes the future with pessimism. And Matthews’ film not only ponders that need to keep going – despite it all – but gives it a bright, clever luster.

This is not a monster movie. Or it is, but in reality the dangerous creatures that decimated humanity are a confused forest pushing towards something more essential. What really matters to the director is to make it clear that Love and Monsters explores other issues beyond survival.

Why do we do what we do in critical situations? What drives us to take risks and seek a goal in the midst of chaos? They are ambitious questions that are extended during the argument but that are not answered immediately. And therein lies the effectiveness to conceive an argument that could be trivial, except for the fundamental thing.

His refusal to portray the survivor as victims of circumstance. Joel, in all his understated glory, lonely, nervous and terrified, is a glimpse of disaster. One consistent enough to be credible and even endearing.

‘Of love and monsters’: the risk of love at a distance from a monster

But despite his attempts to get through the apocalypse out of trouble and alone, Joel is just a teenager. And it shows, when she decides to risk leaving the safe zone, only to see Aimee (Jessica Henwick), one of her former classmates.

The film plays with the notion of the reasons why we take risks and to what extent, we are determined to take them. An interesting idea in the midst of current cinema, which shows heroes without a doubt, more tragic than just nervous and naturally terrified.

But Joel makes the decision to run in Aimee’s direction, despite the fear and despite all the obstacles he will encounter sooner or later. And while the film’s tone is humorous rather than edgy, more haunted than severe, it strikes an interesting balance. This hero who is not at all, completely subverts the order of the idea about bravery. In the midst of an age of infallible superheroes or others with almost mystical looks, Joel is a refreshing breath of fresh air.

Because Joel is not trying to save the world, nor is he looking for a miracle cure, nor are his motivations ideal. Race through monsters, dangers, and creatures that could swallow you up for love. Sounds like a simple and cheesy reason?

Matthews ponders the idea and creates a curious conflict in Love and Monsters. What is really valuable when everything you knew ceased to exist? What do you want to get when everything that you attached importance to disappeared?

In a world of screens, teleconferencing and telecommuting, where social life has disappeared and reality is subverted, those are good questions. The film raises them from the connection with the perception of emotion, of the reasons for being in danger.

And he does it from science fiction and touches of fantastic horror that amazes for his good work. Joel runs in search of a girl he hardly knows, but represents to him, everything the world ever was.

The plot is interested in showing that all of us, at some point, are heroes of little epics. Without a doubt, the core of an intriguing, endearing narrative, and ultimately powerful even in its modest aspirations. A humble battle to survive each day. Something that right now is more familiar to us than anyone would want to admit.

‘Of love and monsters (Love and Monsters)’ on Netflix and some cinemas

Of love and monsters (Love and Monsters) premiered in October 2020 in some theaters, but has finally reached streaming platforms, including Netflix in its international distribution. In times of pandemic, it seems to be the most sensible way to view the film, which has been nominated for the Oscar awards for better visual effects.

