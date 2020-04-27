Television consumption has multiplied during confinement by the coronavirus. One of the most successful series is having Netflix is ‘Toy Boy’, produced by Atresmedia but can also be seen on the US platform. It is a series of intrigue and love in which a stripper is involved in a crime that he believes he did not commit, for which he is arrested and sentenced to fifteen years in prison. The protagonist is Jesús Mosquera, who has a curious story behind related to the world of football.

And it is that the young actor from Malaga, 26 years old It has changed his life in a matter of months. Jesús Mosquera was a soccer player. He trained in the Málaga youth academy, playing in several teams in his lower categories until he became a member of the subsidiary, called Atlético Malagueño. He shared a team with recognized players who have reached the elite as Samu Castillejo (Milan), Sergi Darder (Espanyol) or Juanpi (Málaga). He also played for Athletic and Betis before returning to his hometown, where he played in several modest games before his life changed radically.

The casting that changed his life

And it is that in 2018, when his contract with Antequera ended (Third Division), while training in the gym waiting to find a new destination, he got the opportunity to do the casting for the series ‘Toy Boy’, in which he is the main protagonist. The young man had no experience in the world of acting, but he passed tests and finally convinced those responsible for the series to be chosen, so he formed as much as he could before starting to shoot.

It has changed the life of Jesús Mosquera, who has gone from the playing fields to putting himself in front of the cameras. In ‘Toy Boy’ he plays Hugo Beltrán, a stripper that after a night of excesses she wakes up on a sailboat next to the burned corpse of her lover’s husband Macarena (Cristina Castaño), a woman with a lot of power… A series that has been a success on Netflix in recent weeks.