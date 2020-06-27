One of the best things about indie games is that, apart from reliving the nostalgia of games from past decades, they also play a lot with innovation, mixing well-known genres and giving them their own twist or even introducing some new ones. This is the case of Of Bird and Cage, a most original adventure that can be almost defined as navigating the inside of a musical disc, each track being a part of the story, which by the way, according to the developer, seems to be based on the tale of Beauty and the Beast. The beauty in which the soundtrack, a fundamental part of the game, has been composed live and direct by different recognized artists within the Symphonic Metal. At the moment there is no exact release date, it is only known that it will be released during the fourth trimester of the year, that is, dangerously approaching the end of autumn and hovering around winter. For now we have at least one nice presentation trailer that you have below:

Trailer Of Bird and Cage (Nintendo Switch eShop)

Experience music like never before. Featuring artists from (ex) Guns N ‘Roses, Epica, Within Temptation and many others!

Caged birds sing about freedom, free birds fly.

You are not just listening to a music album, you are inside. Let the soaring symphonic metal captivate you. Enjoy a story based on « Beauty and the Beast » and play as Gitta, a young woman trying to escape the physical and mental prison of her captor, Bres. Featured guest artists: Ron «Bumblefoot» Thal (ex-Guns N ’Roses)

Rob van der Loo (Epica)

Ruud Jolie (Inside the temptation)

Danny Worsnop (Asking Alexandria)

Casey Grillo (ex-Kamelot)

Rocky Gray (ex-Evanescence)

Mike Lepond (Symphony X)

Kobra Paige (Kobra and the lotus)

Davidavi ‘Vidi’ Dolev (Down Horses) See also And many others! Characteristics Watch: single player adventure led by the steps marked by history

Listen: a two-hour symphonic metal music concept album

Act: Multiple Endings – Shape the Story!

Experience: dive into a world fully synchronized with songs and controlled by music

Related