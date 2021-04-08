“Of all the players I have had, in none have I detected those attitudes”

04/08/2021 at 9:13 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The UD Las Palmas coach, Pepe Mel, was very critical of racist attitudes and acknowledged that none of the footballers he has trained has shown that inclination for MARCA: “Of all the players I have had, in none have I detected that he limped from it”.

Along these lines, the Madrilenian spoke of the improvement regarding the treatment of such behaviors in Spain: “There is not a single team that does not have people of different races and creeds. That went down in history and now common sense and coexistence prevail.”

About the macho insults he suffered Mass Rodriguez, Real Madrid goalkeeper, Pepe Mel was blunt: “In today’s society, making distinctions between women and men, white or black or Arab and Christian is not the point.. We are all equal and deserve the same opportunities and the same respect. ”

Juan Cala’s coach at UD Las Palmas

Pepe Mel and Juan Cala, who allegedly he uttered racist insults about Diakhaby on the last day of LaLigaThey know each other well: they both shared a season at UD Las Palmas. After passing through Seville, Cartagena, AEK Athens, Cardiff, Granada or Getafe, The central defender arrived free to the Canary Islands and later went to Cádiz, where he was a key piece in the promotion of Álvaro Cervera’s team to the First Division.