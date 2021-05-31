Oettinger signs a sports package for the new Volkswagen Golf GTI

It is a German tuning specialist for the Volkswagen group models. The latest to join the Oettinger catalog has been the new generation of the Volkswagen Golf GTI. The compact sports car sports a more sporty point, thanks to a package developed for the model, although rather discreet, without being particularly notable.

The Volkswagen Golf GTI It is an icon of sportsmanship in the German brand. One of the highest representatives of the Wolfsburg firm offers very high performance, but not so up to the task in terms of aesthetics. The new Oettinger package does not finish solving either, its quality is rather another.

The German specialist in Volkswagen models, and the German group, has presented a package commemorating the 45th anniversary of the sports version of the Golf. The preparer has chosen to keep such a discreet image, so it will be necessary to look more carefully to detect the improvements. A tuning exercise more focused on improving aerodynamics. Therefore, on the front it has a new spoiler on the lower edge of the front bumper providing greater downforce high speed.

The Volkswagen Golf GTI Oettinger has a new spoiler on the front bumper

Oettinger adds more sportiness to the Volkswagen Golf GTI

The side skirts are also specific, as is the spoiler placed on the tailgate, painted in gloss black and also extending the roof a few millimeters. In defense he also adds a new diffuser between the two exhausts chrome, with the same finish as the spoiler. The novelties are completed by wearing new ones 18-inch alloy wheels and very attractive leaving the brake system visible.

The coach has given a more prominent image to the side of the driver, since both alloy wheels on this side have been painted red, the spokes and the entire rim. A special detail that will elegantly contrast with the body colors, although it has not been specified whether with the body in red this combination will be maintained or the color of the wheels can be changed.

Oettinger has decided to keep the interior intact, and also the mechanics, so there are no special kits to increase the maximum power of 245 hp that yields the 2.0 TSI gasoline engine. The Golf GTI features a 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission and an active differential that digests the power to the front wheels. An explosive combination with which it reaches 100 km / h, from standstill, in 6.2 seconds and a top speed of 250 km / h.

The wheels on the left side of the Volkswagen Golf GTI Oettinger have been painted red