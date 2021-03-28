OEM debuts in Google Arts & Culture with exhibition of Lupe Vélez, the first Mexican who conquered Hollywood – Noticias, Deportes, Gossip, Columnas

Newspapers reflect the history of humanity every day, over time their pages become reference material, sources of information, a mirror of society, its concerns and interests.

For the first time, the Organización Editorial Mexicana will open the digital doors of its Photo Library, Newspaper Library and Mario Vázquez Raña Library. In alliance with Google Arts & Culture, it presents a virtual exhibition about Lupe Vélez, the first Mexican to conquer Hollywood.

From photographs, newspaper articles written almost a century ago, advertising and other files, the life, work and influence of the so-called Mexican Dynamite, his representation in the print media and its fatal outcome. Curating this exhibition required months of work on the part of the Mario Vázquez Raña Photo Library, Newspaper Library and Library team.

Valuing the work of writers, photographers, editorialists, linotype designers, the people in the printing shop and all the equipment that for almost a century, throughout the national territory, captures the events of its inhabitants leads OEM to seek their rescue protection and permanence.

For a decade, the Organization undertook the task of digitizing all the editions of all the newspapers in its collection. The goal reached today amounts to more than 13 million pages of digitized newsprint. A total of 23 newspapers from this publishing house were already rescued. The digitization work contemplates the objective of direct consultation of the reading public.

In its online version, it will offer the opportunity for anyone in any part of the world to find everything published about a character or event in OEM history.

All the results that the user requires on a specific topic will be found in seconds. If a person wants to know all the printed mentions about Lupe Vélez in OEM historyAll you have to do is search for your name and the platform will show the number of pages, newspapers and mentions about Vélez in the 93-year history of our newspapers.

The intention is to bring these archives closer to researchers, students, teachers and the general public to nurture their work and analyze history from different points of view.

The Lupe Vélez exhibition is the first sample of a project that seeks to rescue the history and work of reporters, columnists, editors, photographers, designers, proofreaders and all OEM collaborators in 93 years.

In this coalition between Mexican Editorial Organization and Google Arts & Culture, OEM joins a range of national and international cultural institutions dedicated to promoting its heritage. Among them are: National Opera of Paris (Paris, France), Royal Academy of Arts (London, United Kingdom), Royal Museum of Fine Arts Antwerp (Antwerpen, Belgium), The Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts (Moscow, Russia) , Nakagawa-Machi Bato Hiroshige Museum of Art (Nasu-gun, Japan), National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) (Washington, USA) and the National Museum of Anthropology (Mexico City), among many others.

➡️ Enjoy HERE of the virtual exhibition of Lupe Vélez