WASHINGTON – The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) must wait for the final result of the investigation that investigates accusations made by ex-minister Sérgio Moro to evaluate Brazil’s candidacy as a member of the institution. “It is more important to have all the information than to make hasty decisions,” said the head of the OECD anti-bribery group, Slovenian Drago Kos, in an interview with state.

Former Minister Sérgio Moro at a press conference (24/04/2020)

Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

Bloomberg revealed this week that Brazil’s candidacy was threatened after Moro accuse President Jair Bolsonaro of interfering in the Federal Police. To state, Kos said that Brazil would already report to the OECD in June, when it expected an endorsement from the anti-corruption sector in the sense that the criteria for joining the OECD in this area were met in the country. Now, however, Kos imagines that the decision could stay for October. “How will the next generations of federal police, prosecutors and judges in Brazil know that they can work against corruption? And that is what we are concerned with,” says Kos.

Below, the main parts of the interview:

Could Moro’s departure be an obstacle for Brazil to be accepted as an OECD member?



The resignation of personalities like Judge Moro does not happen very often. So this is a cause for concern. When something like this happens, the departure of a name recognized worldwide as someone who fights corruption, everyone is afraid of the consequences. What will that mean? How will the next generations of federal police, prosecutors and judges in Brazil know that they can work against corruption? And that’s what we care about. If we see that they can continue to do their job as before, then it won’t be a big problem. I see an opportunity for Brazil to prove that, even without Moro, the country is capable and has the desire to fight corruption. We are not in a hurry. We are going to wait and see what Brazil has to say in June. If we do not have the complete information, we will wait until October. But we will wait for all the necessary information before assessing Brazil’s entry into the OECD.

Mr. He said, in the Bloomberg interview, that the OECD is asking the Brazilian authorities “what is happening?”. Has the Brazilian government offered an answer at this point?



This question will be asked to the government at the end of June, when we will have the working meeting of the anti-bribery group. We usually have this discussion in person, but due to the pandemic, the meeting will be online.

What do you expect Brazil to present to answer “what is happening”?



We only have the information published in the press. We do not have the details of the procedure that follows these events. So, basically we want from Brazil an explanation of what happened and to talk about how the procedures are going and what are the different ways of dealing with the case. It will not be an interrogation, it will be an interview asking in fact what happened, what is happening now with the investigation, who is doing this investigation and how can it end?

Do you expect Brazil to offer conclusions in June on the ongoing investigation into what Moro said?



I do not know how to answer that question because I do not know the full extent of the allegations and I do not know how deeply these investigations will be investigated. The fact that the results of the investigation are not known until June does not mean that there is something wrong with this investigation, and then we will ask the same question again at the October meeting.

Does this mean that if the investigation into the allegations made by Moro is not completed in June, the OECD will wait until October?



It depends. I would say that most likely we will want to see the result of the investigation. If we don’t have it in June, we can wait until October. We are not in a hurry, it is more important to have all the information than to make hasty decisions. We will do it in our time, we really want to see what this investigation will show. We are willing to wait to have this information.

You were in Brazil last year, when the STF vetoed the sharing of tax and banking data between investigative bodies without prior judicial authorization (a preliminary decision had been taken in July in a process at the request of Senator Flávio Bolsonaro). Was there already a concern with the control and fight against corruption network in the country?



We have two types of mission, that of evaluation, and those of high level, only for countries where we see a serious concern. Last year, Brazil received a high-level visit, we were concerned with the development of anti-corruption measures and we wanted to see what was happening. Some of our concerns have been answered, and we will hear about the rest in June. We went to Brazil because the Federal Supreme Court made some decisions that could be interpreted as contrary to the fight against corruption. We had a very productive meeting with the Supreme Court, and immediately afterwards the Court gave positive signs. There were still some minor issues open, but not as important as other measures that Brazil has already taken. Brazil would already report to us in June about the final results of our visit last year, it would be on the agenda in one way or another, and now we are going to extend the agenda to cover the issue of Moro.

