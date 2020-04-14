BUENOS AIRES (AP) – The plan of the 15 Colombian fans of Independiente Medellín was simple. Travel to Buenos Aires to witness his team’s match against Boca Juniors at the legendary La Bombonera stadium for the Copa Libertadores and then return by land to his country.

They did not have the coronavirus pandemic.

After more than a month of that duel, the group is locked in a modest hotel in the Argentine capital, under mandatory quarantine and complaining that the authorities of their country have abandoned them.

“We do not know what will happen to us, we need the Colombian authorities to take action on the matter and help us return to our country,” said Angelo Taborda, who is spokesman for the fans, in a telephone interview with The Associated Press. .

That night of March 10 at the Bombonera had not gone as expected. Boca thrashed DIM 3-0 for the second date of the Libertadores group stage. Days later the continental contest would be suspended by the coronavirus.

The fans made the long drive home overland. When they were about to cross the border with Bolivia, Argentine President Alberto Fernández closed the country’s borders due to the advance of the coronavirus. Days later, on March 20, he decreed the mandatory quarantine still in force.

The fans remained stranded for 15 days in the border city of La Quiaca, in the province of Jujuy, where according to Taborda “they hit and robbed us.”

The journey would have a new chapter when DIM fans were boarded on a bus and sent back to Buenos Aires. After covering 1,500 kilometers again, the police stopped them at one of the entrances to the capital because the vehicle was not authorized to drive.

Federal justice is investigating who ordered the transfer of the fans from Jujuy despite a prohibition for long-distance transportation.

Since the beginning of April, the fans have been staying in one of the hotels that the city hall of Buenos Aires has to accommodate foreigners and Argentines who have come from abroad and must be quarantined.

They underwent a test to determine if they have coronavirus and they tested negative, a representative of the city government who guards the group at the hotel, owned by the health personnel union in the San Cristóbal neighborhood, confirmed to AP.

“Hold the Resistance,” shout fans who identify as part of the hard core of the DIM crowd. Leaning out the windows of the hotel, some of them show tattoos, others wave t-shirts of the “Powerful of the Mountain” and the Colombian team. They are not allowed to leave.

Below, the Argentine officials who guard them ask that they remain silent. Neighbors have filed several noise complaints.

A spokeswoman for the Colombian Foreign Ministry, who asked not to be identified as a condition for speaking about the issue, told the AP that “the group of compatriots has received support and accompaniment from the Colombian consulate and embassy in Argentina.” He did not specify when the fans will return to their country.

For now, the quarantine in the hotel ends in two days. Then the Colombian consulate in Buenos Aires must assume the expenses of the fans’ stay.

“They tell us that until tomorrow they have us here and we don’t know what will happen to us,” said Taborda.

Journalist Jairo Anchique in Colombia contributed to this report.