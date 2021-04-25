Odubel Herrera committed a blunder with the Phillies in the minor leagues (Video) – Major League Baseball

The Venezuelan Odubel Herrera made a blunder with the Phillies of Philadelphia in the minor leagues of the MLB.

Indeed, a meeting was held between the New York Yankees affiliates and the Phillies from Philadelphia where the Venezuelan Odubel Herrera was the protagonist of an unfortunate move.

The Mules had two men on base and a connection went out to center field, where Odubel He stood waiting for the ball, but realized that he made a terrible reading of the play and had to run towards the end of the CF, where the Yankees scored both runs.

Good, but also costly day for Trey Amburgey. Two at-bats and two hits – but two broken bats. Odúbel Herrera misplayed this single, leading to a run. pic.twitter.com/KluVkb5gyS – Conor Foley (@RailRidersTT) April 24, 2021

In a play that should have been a fly to the CF, a two-run extra base was converted and the inning alive, but here the worrying thing is the reading that he had Herrera of the play, which may be one of the reasons why Odubel not been called to the big team.

It must be remembered that the Creole outfielder has a guaranteed contract and due to an incident of domestic violence he was suspended in 2019 for 85 games and in 2020 he was not taken into account at all by the team.

In this harvest he was given the opportunity to earn his place in the spring training of the Phillies, but his performance was not what was expected, so he is in the minor leagues of the organization.