Odúbel Herrera and Ronald Torreyes blow the wall with the Phillies against Reds

Venezuelans from Phillies from Philadelphia, Ronald torreyes Y Odubel Herrera, said present at the meeting on Tuesday at the Major League Baseball – MLBThis as they hit a home run each against the Cincinnati Reds.

In the third episode, the Phillies tied the game against the Reds thanks to Ronald torreyes Y Odubel Herrera, who homered off one of the best, be careful if not the best Cincinnati has in the Big leagues, right Sonny Gray.

First was Torreyes, who discounted with his first home run of the year in the MLB 2021, being a hit to the left field and put the game 2-1 for the Phillies.

That home run of the Venezuelan of the Phillies it reached 359 feet in distance, going to the bleachers at 90.9 miles per hour. This hit was just the fifth homer of this player in his career in the MLB.

Here’s the home run:

In the same inning and after out, “El Torito” Herrera didn’t want to be left behind at the hitting party and tied the game for the Phillies with his third home run this season of MLB.

The outfielder took advantage of a change to 88 miles and deposited it to the RF 402 feet away, a dantesque homer with which he reached 10 RBIs in the MLB 2021.

Here’s the home run:

These two Venezuelans from the Phillies they are gaining the confidence of Joe Girardi to be in the lineup every day in this season of the Big leagues.