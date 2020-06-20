Hardkernel, a manufacturer specialized in mini PCs, has just presented its new ODROID-H2 +. Equipped with a quad-core processor and with support for 32 Gbytes of RAM, it is a fantastic invention for computer enthusiasts who want to assemble a NUC-style computer.

The ODROID-H2 + is built on a custom board and integrates the processor Intel Celeron J4115. It does not include memory, storage or chassis, giving the user the option to customize it according to their needs.

ODROID-H2 +, specifications

Intel Celeron J4115 CPU

2 x DDR4-2400 RAM (up to 32 Gbytes)

1 x eMMC socket, 1 x M.2 PCIe (NVMe) socket, x 2 x SATA

1 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x DisplayPort 1.2

Audio 1 x audio in, 1 x audio out, 1 x SPDIF out

USB 2 x USB 3.0, 2 x USB 2.0

2 x 2.5 Gbps Ethernet

24-pin expansion port

Price $ 119

With the right hardware, this little device can work with up to two 4K 60 Hz displays at the same time. It has a Wak-eon-LAN function and integrates a passive heat sink to operate with noise 0 (however, a fan can be connected if we see it necessary).

The Intel Celeron J4115 chip does not have a dedicated page at Intel, but it is a quad-core processor and integrated Intel UHD 600 graphics, capable of reaching 2.5 GHz in single-wire and 2.3 GHz in multi. According to the manufacturer, ODROID-H2 + is compatible with GNU / Linux distribution Ubuntu 20.04, although it should work without problem with versions of Windows and other systems that work on x86.

The possibilities of a device like thise are unlimited. From building a really powerful emulation machine to using it as a computer for office tasks hidden behind a monitor, control of exhibition panels, inside HTPC, download manager via Torrent and much more.

I don’t know

The ODROID-H2 + is already available on the manufacturer’s website by 119 dollars, together with an interesting ecosystem of accessories with which to expand its possibilities. We will post a device review when we receive a test unit.

More information | Hardkernel