Odious comparisons, Manel’s rooster, AstraZeneca … the memes of the first Eurovision semifinal

The 2 broadcast on Tuesday the first semifinal of Eurovision 2021. As commented Blas Cantó, the Spanish candidate, the forecasts were met… with some unforeseen event, yes, such as the incorporation of Belgium or the notorious dismissal of Australia, which has been left out for the first time in history. A large part of the public was also surprised that Croatia was left out, so they will not attend the final, which will take place this Saturday at La 1.

But if something does not change in Eurovision, it is that it is a program with a huge social audience, which brings out the most creative – and fun – part of the users of the networks. On this occasion, some actions have made it especially easy, as is the case with the dancer’s hand from germany.

On the other hand, the gala made a special mention of the famous rooster of the Catalan Manel Navarro, with his Do It For Your Lover, proposed for the festival in 2017 … and criticism of Spanish Television continued for the stage proposal that will accompany the intimate I stay with you by Blas Cantó. It should be remembered that France, Spain, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands pass directly at the end.

However, the qualifiers were Norway, Israel, Russia, Azerbaijan, Malta, Lithuania, Cyprus, Sweden, Belgium and Ukraine. Among surprises, indignations and triumphs that were already sung, such as Malta, Cyprus, Azerbaijan or Russia, favorites of the night; they say goodbye to the festival Ireland, North Macedonia, Slovenia, Croatia, Romania and Australia. In any case, these have been some of the memes of the first semifinal of the 65th edition of Eurovision.

Europe does not forget Manel Navarro

A gala full of divas

Criticisms of RTVE

Germany, a gift for those nostalgic for the ‘Grand Prix’

Eden Alene’s sharp proposal

Who does not pass?

COVID-19