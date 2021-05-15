Ødegaard does not shine at Arsenal

05/14/2021 at 11:04 PM CEST

Martin Ødegaard is not shining in the Arsenal. The player on loan from Real Madrid He has not been able to show his talent as he did in Real Sociedad and is being overshadowed by other young people in the team such Bukayo saka or Emile Smith-Rowe.

Arsenal’s poor season has not helped improve the Norwegian footballer’s performance. For the first time in this century, the Gunners have not been able to qualify for European competition due to their poor performance in the Premier League.

Although Arsenal played a great game this Wednesday against Chelsea, Ødegaard He did not shine in a meeting in which he was overshadowed by other teammates. And it is that since he arrived in London, he has played 13 games scoring two goals, and has not signed any assistance.

During the final stretch of the season, his performance has been much more discreet than that of players such as Bukayo Saka or Emile Smith-Rowe, who scored the winning goal against the Chelsea and he is starting to stand out after several seasons in the Arsenal first team.

Ødegaard came to London with the intention of having a chance to shine, something that in the Real Madrid he has not been able to do it for lack of minutes. However, he has not managed to shine at Arsenal and everything indicates that in summer he will return to the white club without having achieved his goal.