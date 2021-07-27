Odegaard can return to Arsenal

Martin Odegaard. Shutterstock

The future of Martin Odegaard is once again away from the Santiago Bernabéu, according to different media from the Madrid environment. His poor performance in the friendly that Real Madrid played against Glasgow Rangers (2-1) exasperated those responsible for the merengue team, starting with their coach Carlo Ancelotti. Thus, the Norwegian has gone again, from being one of the possible firm bets for the 2021/22 season to candidate for assignment or transfer, bound for the Premier League.

Bad game against Rangers

The first to make the hare jump was Cadena Ser. At 22, Odegaard, signed as a wonder child, and who at the time found in the transfer to the Royal Society a good context to grow, still does not respond to the expectations that have posted on it in Concha Espina’s offices. The ‘wonder child’ remains unmatured, from the point of view of the Madrid technicians.

Hence, if things do not change much, the intention is firm: Martin Odegaard does not want to continue at Real Madrid, amid the displeasure with the midfielder after he missed the opportunity that Ancelotti gave him in Ibrox.

The impression is that, apart from the fact that he did not play well, the Norwegian showed a certain indolence and, most alarmingly, his game did not quite fit in with what Real Madrid needs.

Ancelotti cleans up Madrid

Back to Arsenal

Odegaard’s fate would be, once again, London’s Arsenal, a club where he already played on loan for the second half of the 2020/21 campaign. The footballer thinks that the Premier, and specifically the ‘Gunner’ team, adapts to his style and would have asked his environment and the club to negotiate his departure.

A major surprise after weeks ago he expressed in his country’s media his happiness for wearing white again, his desire to consolidate himself at the Santiago Bernabéu and his commitment to completing this campaign under Ancelotti’s orders.

Faced with the surprising request of Martin, his representatives and the Madrid leaders have asked him for calm and reflection, although it is clear that the door has been opened: the Norwegian is on the starting ramp. A new potential setback for Ancelotti when the departure of another player who was going to be important to him, Raphael Varane, it is almost a fact.

