ode to the V12 with targa variant included

It’s hard to find large displacement engines in today’s car landscape where you look at so much emissions. Fortunately, a handful of small manufacturers focused on the production of supercars continue to keep it in their range. An example is Ferrari, which currently has it in the 812 Superfast and which gives it a lot of importance. So much so, that they have decided to launch the Ferrari 812 Competizione, a special edition that is a true ode to the V12 and that comes with an extra body.

Because it comes with the 812 Competizione A, which it is a targa version with the upper section of the roof openable to offer an even more suggestive design. In both cases, the heart and the most important element is none other than the engine 6.5-liter atmospheric V12 that they have used so much in recent years. If in the 812 Superfast it already delivered 800 hp, in the Competizione it increases its power to 830 hp and 692 Nm of torque, having the red line at 9,500 rpm.

The seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission is maintained, although it is improved to reduce shift times by 5%. That makes this propulsion model capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km / h in 2.85 seconds, from 0 to 200 km / h in 7.5 seconds and has a top speed of 340 km/ h on the coupe body (targa numbers not disclosed). Engine upgrades include titanium connecting rods, a lighter crankshaft or a new exhaust system in which sound has been emphasized.

Another aspect that has been taken care of in the Ferrari 812 Competizione has been its aerodynamics. A good number of its body panels receive a notable redesign, just look at the larger air intakes on the front, with a hood that is furrowed by a piece of carbon fiber. The splitter has a mobile system stretching over 250 km / h. At the rear stands out a huge diffuser, made of carbon, or a new-rate rear spoiler. Thanks to new vortex generators the downforce is increased by up to 40%.

In the Ferrari 812 Competizione everything is arranged to offer a behavior of the most radical and outstanding. That is why it mounts the evolution of the system Side Slip Control, which is the independent steering for the rear wheels. Specific Michelin Cup2R tires are also fitted as standard. The modifications have achieved that its total weight is reduced by 38 kg compared to the 812 Superfast, throwing it on the scale just 1,487 kg. With this outstanding power-to-weight ratio and that mechanics it becomes one of the brand’s latest atmospheric icons.

The production of this specimen is limited to 999 units, plus another 599 units of the 812 Competizione A. The coupe is priced at € 560,000 and deliveries will begin early next year. To acquire the targa you will have to disburse 648,000 euros.

