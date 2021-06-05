Odds for Group A with Italy as favorites

06/04/2021 at 8:45 PM CEST

The start of Euro 2020 is just around the corner and if there is a group where there is nothing clear, it is A. Italy starts as favorites, but will not have a single easy match in the first phase of the continental tournament. Of course, according to the group champion quotas offered by Betfair, who are first are paid to 1.5.

Let us remember that in this first phase the first two of each group and the four best third parties qualify. With this in mind, it seems almost certain that the azzurra will be a team in the round of 16 and therefore its pass has a quota of 1.02. From behind, the war begins.

Gareth Bale’s Wales is one of those covered teams who are ready to surprise. What is classified is a 1.8 and it is the largest of the quotas. This shows the equality of a Group A in which it is very difficult to forecast. What happens Switzerland is paid to 1.53 and what does Turkey trade at 1.57.

It is true that Italy comes to Euro 2020 with a very good run, although it is also true that their rivals have not been of much importance (both in friendlies and in the qualifying phase for the 2022 World Cup). If you think they will not be a group champion, Betfair offers some really high odds. Turkey and Switzerland have the same quota if they end up leading Group A a 6, while Wales trades at 8.5.

Exact combinations: Italy is the key

Qualified for eighth, group champions … this is all very good, but there is one more level. Betfair offers us the possibility to place the four teams in their exact position. For example, that Group A ends with Italy topping the ranking followed by Switzerland, Wales and Turkey is paid to 7.

You have at your disposal all the possible combinations: from the craziest with Wales coming first to the most conservative, with Italy at the top followed by Switzerland or Turkey.