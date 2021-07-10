Odds favorite Djokovic over Berrettini to win Wimbledon final

07/10/2021 at 8:31 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

As expected given its intractable performance, Novak Djokovic has reached the end of Wimbledon, where he will face again with Matteo berrettini in order to determine the champion of the tournament in English. So once again Nole the title of top candidate is awarded, beating the Italian according to the projections provided by the quotas.

These, specifically, designate that the bookmakers pay the victory of the Serbian to 1.16, unlike the 4.75 euros in which the conquest of number 9 in the ATP ranking is listed. In this sense, the two impositions that it has achieved Djokovic on Berrettini on both occasions they have met (most recently in the quarterfinals of the French Open) is a compelling reason, although probably more so is the fact that his time in the competition has been simply immaculate.

Similarly, it should be noted that Djokovic reaches the final after defeating Christian Garin in eighths, to Márton Fucsovics in rooms already Denis Shapovalov in the semifinals, while Berrettini sand imposed on Ilia Ivashka, Felix Auger-Aliassime Y Hubert hurkacz, respectively. Such were the paths that both had to travel in order to reach the Wimbledon final, which will take place tomorrow.