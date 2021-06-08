Odds favor Nadal over Schwartzman at French Open

06/08/2021 at 9:19 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

This Wednesday, French Open will give shelter to a new chapter in the already long rivalry between Rafael Nadal Y Diego schwartzman, of which the manacorí is, once again, the one that is most shaping to win the victory.

Alluding to it, bookmakers value the conquest of Spanish at 1.07, while a hypothetical Argentine tax is quoted at 7.5. This, it should be noted, does not come as a surprise: throughout the 10 confrontations that have taken place since 2013 to date, there is a balance of nine victories and a single defeat by Nadal, who was only defeated at the ATP Masters 1000 in Rome in 2020 by 6-2 and 7-5.

Nevertheless, the last responsibility that summoned them on the same court dates back to last year’s French Open, in which Schwartzman lost 6-3, 6-3 and 7-6. In this way, favoritism has again been awarded to the Mallorcan, although such projections will not be verified until Wednesday, the day on which a new episode will be added to this enjoyable series of confrontations.