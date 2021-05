YES a step-aside agreement does not occur and YES WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury takes on Deontay Wilder in a third fight that a judge ruled must occur before September 15, Tyson Fury is a huge favorite.

The starting odds on the board at BetOnline.ag are almost 3: 1 for the Gypsey King.

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury -280 (5/14)

Deontay Wilder +220 (11/5)