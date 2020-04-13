Odalys Ramírez She was one of the first celebrities in Mexico to declare that she had been infected with COVID-19; Fortunately, after several weeks, both she and her partner –Patrick Borghetti– have been discharged.

Fully recovered, Odalys again looked very sexy on her social networks, in a photo she published in Instagram in which she appears doing a yoga pose, showing off her body with patterned leggings.

The host has also returned to her shows section on a newscast in Mexico, although she does it from her home, as she commented in one of her publications: “Arranged to make my section on Friday, in my room of course. But how about attitude? 😂😛🙌💫 ”.

