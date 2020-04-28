Odalys Ramírez is fired from Cuéntamelo Ya after her recovery | Instagram

The Mexican model and television presenter Odalys Ramírez, He lost his job by being left out of the program Tell me now! After a few days of recovery after being infected by the virus.

Odalys had to isolate herself a few weeks after having tested positive with her husband Patricio, so couldn’t go to work in the studio until a few days ago.

Everything seems to indicate that things really didn’t improveBecause now that she has overcome the disease, the host arrived on set with the news that she was no longer part of the Cuentamenlo Ya! program.

The person in charge of giving the news to the public was the famous Alex Kaffie in his column in a national newspaper where he states the following:

Odalys Ramírez will no longer be part of é Cuéntamelo Ya! Finally. Yes, Nino Canún Rojas (producer of the program) decided to quit her because, they tell me, she was always in a hurry to finish recording, ” he wrote.

Apparently the producer did not like at all how Odalys worked when he wanted always do everything fast and in its own way.

That is why the model will no longer be part of the Saturday program, although it will continue in its program from Monday to Friday.

Which will stay in place will be the Colombian host, model and actress Ximena Córdoba, who has already participated on several previous occasions in the famous television program.

It is worth mentioning that one of the Mexican celebrities who were among the first to contract COVID-19 It was Odalys Ramírez and Patricio Borghetti, but fortunately they are already recovered after very difficult weeks.

After passing their quarantine and having tested negative and when both of them were already feeling better, the couple returned to their respective programs obviously with appropriate health measures.

