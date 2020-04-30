Fluminense’s coach, Odair Hellmann, said he was opposed to any acceleration in the process of returning to football activities, something strongly discussed in the middle during this new coronavirus pandemic. In an interview with “ESPN Brasil” last Wednesday night, the coach estimated that a hasty lap could cause the need for further stoppages in the sport later on.

– At this moment, the governors, who define the situations in the country, should be more concerned with the health of people, with the part providing more hospitals throughout Brazil. The situation of isolation is precisely to reduce the speed of propagation and ensure that people are served. When you speed up a process, you risk having to stop again up front. I think we have to be more calm, calm, wait for the health authorities to release the return. In the next few days, he is in no condition to return. We cannot precipitate the return of football and lose everything we have already done – he said. Another issue discussed at Fluminense is the return of striker Fred. It is almost certain that, after the stoppage, the player will return to wearing the colors of the Tricolor. Odair highlighted the link that the athlete has with Cruzeiro, but designed how to use it in Flu.

– Officially, Fred needs to resolve a situation with Fred. After that, we’ll talk about his return. With that done, it’s up to me to find a space so that he has opportunities and can play his best football to help Fluminense. We will look for ways of working so that he feels good, comfortable and plays his best role – he added.

