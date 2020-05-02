Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

The virtual reality system Oculus could be preparing to receive a more advanced control system, since the latest firmware update of the model Oculus Quest that has been offered for the product refers to a new advanced motion detection control system with haptic feedback. The code name that appears is Jedi.

It would be the third generation of the controls Oculus Touch, which debuted in 2015 with their crescent design. In 2019, a first revision arrived that modified the position of different sensors in order to offer more precision and a safer response.

Through the firmware, references have been found to some of the characteristics that could be given in this third generation and that seem to suggest that it would be a substantial improvement.

Among the localized novelties would be a way 60Hz LED for the infrared sensor, doubling the precision of current models, which operate at 30Hz. This would mean a much greater precision than determining the total and relative position of the devices. Reference is also made to an inertial measurement unit on a proprietary chip called TDK ICM-426 It would include an accelerometer capable of reducing data recording interference by 500% and a gyroscope with 200% better accuracy.

All this would be oriented to allow faster, more precise and safer movements for the player, facilitating more natural actions and gestures. It would be complemented, always according to the information that appears in the firmware, with also improved haptic systems and more precise analog sensors.

