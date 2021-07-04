Oculus Rift, the latest form of entertainment

07/04/2021

The virtual reality It is the representation of a virtual environment generated by an electronic device such as a mobile phone or gaming computer. The level of interaction that is achieved in a virtually generated 3D environment is so high that it triumphs in many fields but, above all, in that of entertainment. Games, simulated experiences and a multitude of applications provide unique experiences, even more so with the latest developments in VR glasses, more comfortable and precise, where the Oculus brand stands out. since it manufactures some of the best virtual reality glasses.

If you have never tried this type of device, we recommend that you do so, these products are no longer the future but the present that knocks on the door. Opens.

Models of VR glasses of the Oculus brand

Quest 2

Oculus Quest 2 is a state-of-the-art hardware, whose processor is ultrafast and it has a high resolution screen. Thanks to the extensive library of games that this manufacturer has, you can explore new and classic titles at the same time compatible with Quest 2.

It is very easy to configure and can be done on a smartphone, so it is now possible to enter virtual reality through mobile. All this thanks to the Oculus application, free to download and easy to configure. Undoubtedly, of the best accessories for Oculus.

Oculus Rift S

These virtual reality glasses from Oculus work with its own platform and Windows, and have excellent performance for virtual reality PC games. The model integrates an improved optics that gives greater brightness, more vivid colors and a reduced screen door effect. The design is ergonomic and the HALO headband has been redesigned with speed and comfort in mind. Note that the Oculus Touch controllers allow cuts, throws and grabs appear in virtual reality with intuitive and realistic precision.

Accessories for Oculus VR glasses

Cybershoes

Cybershoes is one of the best products of virtual reality From the market. It involves the most absolute immersion in your own movements within the virtual world, all done with the legs instead of the fingers.

Both its installation and its connection to the virtual reality system are very simple. The buckles of this system are put on the stool and from there they are ready for you to play and run.

This type of accessory is compatible with Steam Games, the gaming platform where you can move through a controller. With these shoes the maximum possible reality is guaranteed.

Oculus Link

The Oculus Link is a fiber optic cable that offers a great performance, due to its high quality, both to virtual reality computer games in Quest and Quest 2. In addition, it considerably improves the functions of the glasses.

This cable can connect with Oculus Quest and Quest 2 to a computer and gives access to a large number of Oculus Rift applications and games. It has a design that allows you to play in five meters in length, very durable, flexible and light, so it guarantees the best possible experience of virtual reality.

Oculus Quest 2 support

Increase the comfort and immersion in the experience when using the Oculus Quest with these mounts. Its design prevents light leakage while ensuring unobstructed ventilation.

