Oculus Quest 2 will offer wireless streaming for PC

Presented at last year’s Facebook Connect event, the Oculus Quest 2 was a major step forward among virtual reality headsets since their first arrival. And it is that in addition to improve in practically all the sections with respect to its original model, one of the great advantages of these VR helmets has always been the ability to use them independently and wirelessly.

However, these wireless functionalities were until now limited, unable to be used in conjunction with compatible PC games, requiring a constant analog connection. Something that finally seems to have changed with the latest update of its software to version V28, and the arrival of the so-called Oculus Air Link.

In the same way that it was done with Oculus Link, this new application will open its doors in a first experimental mode, available from the outset for users, who will be the main ones in charge of detecting and reporting possible failures, problems of use or absences for their complete development. Therefore, the company also recommends that for the moment the use of Oculus Air Link is limited only to connectivity through WiFi networks safe, prioritizing the use of a 5 GHz network on an AC or AX router. So for the moment this app will only be compatible with Oculus Quest 2, without having announced its possible expansion to other VR devices.

However, they always stand out when we want to charge the glasses while we play, or if, as the company points out, we want to “experience the images with the highest possible fidelity”, the cable will continue to be the best solution.

And it is that in fact, along with the announcement of Air Link Oculus, Facebook has also confirmed that a new functionality will be activated for increase the refresh rate to 120 Hz (currently between 72 and 90 Hz), in those apps that are compatible, and for the moment under the exclusivity of the cable connection. However, 120 Hz will arrive in a future update, so we could still see a joint landing for both Oculus Quest 2 connection methods.