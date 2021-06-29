OCU denounces that only 30% of packaging that reaches the plants is recycled

Madrid, Jun 29 (.) .- Only 30 percent of packaging is recycled, compared to 79% announced by Ecoembes, the company that manages packaging in Spain, according to the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) from of a study that indicates that those that are better recycled are those of steel and aluminum.

According to the OCU study, just over half of the containers pass the first sorting filter in waste treatment plants, in addition to those that are rejected by recyclers, especially flexible multilayer plastics, those of the PS type and opaque PET.

The containers that are best recycled, according to a statement from the OCU, are aluminum and steel.

The consumer organization regrets that the presence of ecological seals and claims on recyclability on the labeling of a product does not guarantee that it will eventually end up being recycled.

The results have been obtained from a recycling study on packaging waste generated in ten households that found that sometimes the problems of sorting and recycling have their origin in the design of the product itself.

In some cases, the label that surrounds the container “can cause a wrong classification”, while the black color “is invisible to the optical sensors of the recycling plant”.

In addition, multilayer packages, such as chips, tins and bags or toothpaste tubes are difficult to take advantage of, since they are made from different materials that cannot be easily separated.

In addition, small containers, less than 5 centimeters once crushed, are lost during the sorting process.

Regarding the material, only HDPE and transparent PET bottles are mostly recycled.

The rest of plastic containers “do not have much value”, according to the OCU, which points out that the containers that are classified the worst are multilayer, film-type, rigid mixing plastics – such as food trays -, PS – such as little glasses of yogurt, rice, among others- or opaque or intensely colored PET glasses -such as cans and bottles of water and milk.

Read more

For all these reasons, OCU calls on the Administration to improve and proceed to redefine, together with the manufacturers and Ecoembes, the entire process of manufacturing and recycling containers.

They point out that it is necessary to improve the design of the products, control that the “recyclable” seal is only used in what is really recycled and oblige Ecoembes to take responsibility for improving the classification and recycling process.

“It cannot be that 70% of the packaging that consumers separate ends up in a landfill, an incinerator or in a third country,” concludes the OCU. .

lul.fch

(c) . Agency