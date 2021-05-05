Octopuses help us see better

05/05/2021 at 3:27 PM CEST

Researchers at the University of Bristol have developed an innovative medical device inspired by octopuses: it allows estimating, in people between 5 and 95 years of age, the risk of losing vision at some stage of life due to macular degeneration.

The instrument is based on the color blindness of octopuses to quickly detect the presence of low levels of macular pigments, a key condition for the development of the disease.

Knowing more about the color-blind octopus will help combat human vision loss: According to a statement, a series of discoveries about octopus vision has led researchers to develop a quick and easy test that helps ophthalmologists identify to people who are at increased risk of macular degeneration, a condition that is the leading cause of incurable vision loss worldwide.

Octopuses, which are color blind, can detect polarized light, a light aspect that humans cannot easily see. The research team showed that octopuses have the most sensitive polarization vision system in the entire animal kingdom. This discovery led to the development of the new medical device.

An unknown superpower

According to the new study, published in the Journal of Experimental Biology, macular pigments are responsible for polarized vision in humans. They give us a kind of “superpower” that in most cases we do not know: our eyes are capable of absorbing blue-violet light in multiple ways, depending on the viewing angle and other elements that come into play.

When macular pigments are scarce and “super power” is minimal in its impact, people are more likely to develop macular degeneration. On the contrary, if the pigments are increased, our protection against vision loss increases in the same way.

It was known that octopuses could see polarized light patterns like us and that they are the kings of the animal world in this regard. But what is surprising is that scientists discovered that humans need 24% polarization of light to appreciate these patterns, while octopuses are able to do so with 2% polarization.

The importance of macular pigments

The incredible ability of these cephalopods inspired researchers to develop a tool that can measure their polarization ability. From this technology and its adaptation to the human being, the new device was born, which allows detecting the level of macular pigments with the ease and speed that currently available techniques do not present.

Specifically, macular pigments are a group of carotenoids that can only be acquired from our diet, especially through the consumption of fruits and vegetables. They provide invaluable long-term protection for the retina, preventing macular degeneration by functioning as antioxidants and by absorbing the most damaging wavelengths that human visible light presents.

Because eye exams that are enhanced to detect the level of macular pigments are expensive and impractical, it is almost impossible to incorporate them into regular consultations with these specialists. Now, the new device will be able to solve this problem and make an important contribution to reducing the incidence of macular degeneration worldwide.

Reference

Thresholds of polarization vision in octopuses. Shelby Temple, Martin How, Nicholas Roberts et al. Journal of Experimental Biology (2021) .DOI: https: //doi.org/10.1242/jeb.240812

Cover photo:

Detail of the eye of an octopus. Credit: Prof Shelby Temple.