October 12 eliminates Nacional by penalties and goes to the group stage

04/07/2021 at 6:24 AM CEST

EFE / Asuncion

The October 12 °, from the city of Itaugúa, advanced to the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana by beat Nacional this Tuesday on penalties 5-4, after the goalless draw of tonight in the return crash and in the first leg. With the result in the Defensores del Chaco those led by Pedro Sarabia go up a notch in their debut in the Sudamericana, awaiting the draw this Friday at the Conmebol headquarters. Walter Clar, who missed Nacional’s second shot, was the one who tipped the balance in favor of October 12.

Penalties could be seen coming from the beginning of the match, which, like the first leg, was lackluster, devoid of quality, with the two incompetent teams in attack and with anti-football as the philosophy of the game.

Nacional, with more individual hierarchy and history than the rival, dominated both halves, highlighting the winger Carlos Espinola, who was the most incisive of the Academy when looking for the goal. However, those guided by the Uruguayan Hernán Rodrigo López showed a disorderly center of the field, with the media very far from each other and without precision in a rival area to which they arrived without danger.

October 12, which did not shine on the grass either, was limited to waiting, exhausting the opponent and waiting for some counterattacks that were never forcefully drawn. In fact, the only thing to highlight was the penalty shoot-out, which was for those who did not miss. For October 12, Pablo Velázquez, Juan Aguilar, César Benítez, Junior Maravel and David Mendieta scored. For Nacional did Brahiam Ayala, Cristian Riveros, Santiago Rojas and Carlos Arrua.