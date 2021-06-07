Octavio Pedroza is declared the winner in San Luis Potosí

SAN LUIS POTOSI

Octavio Pedroza Gaitán, candidate of the “Yes for San Luis Potosí” coalition, made up of the PAN-PRI-PRD-PCP, affirmed that the exit polls give him a victory of between 10 and 12 points, in the preference in the election for governor.

At a press conference, the candidate added that despite these results, he will wait for the results of the quick counts, the Preliminary Election Results Program (PREP) and the district count to be released.

In a few hours the announcement that I am the new governor of San Luis Potosí will be formalized. My commitment, which during these 3 months we take to all the municipalities of our state, is that we are going to work in full harmony, with the greatest inclusion, with a plurality that will allow us to select the best Potosinos who will know how to lead the destinations of the been, “he said in a conference.

We won! Together we choose a better future for San Luis Potosí; We decided to write a unit page in our history. Thank you for your trust! #OctavioGobernador pic.twitter.com/Q34uSWcA4C – Octavio Pedroza (@octaviopedroza) June 6, 2021

For his part, Alejandro Rojas Díaz Durán, Morena’s delegate for the election in the entity, affirmed that his data indicates that the candidate won by three points of difference, against Pedroza Gaitán, who is in second place.

Despite and against @mario_delgado, internal betrayals and disloyalty towards the president @lopezobrador_: We won with doctor @MonicaRangelSLP, the governor of # SanLuisPotosí. Habemus governor of #Morena! It will not fail them! ”Wrote Rojas Díaz Durán on his Twitter account.

