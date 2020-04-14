Octagon It has been tried to stay out of some personal publications but recently a person named Juan Carlos Ramírez published a series of statements in which he assures that he and his brother are children of the fighter but that as such he never recognized them but that there was no financial support despite the fact that her mother had cancer and because of this she passed away and did not help them at that time either.

Accusations against the person who plays Octagón

Juan Carlos Ramírez assures that he and his brother Juan Antonio Ramírez are children of Octagón, the twins were the product of a relationship supposedly had by the Master of the 8 Angles a few years ago, but he ensures that the fighter did not take care of them and that There was no financial and moral support and it is even mentioned that he refused to take the DNA test, the mother of the Juan Carlos and Juan Antonio died when they were still minors and that they did not receive support during that process, not even the funeral services.

Master of the 8 Angles Shows Evidence Against Accusations

Through his official YouTube channel, which he disseminated through his official social networks, Octagón commented on his version of the events as well as showing documents that support what he says. The master of the 8 angles indicates that the 20-year-old youth learned of his existence approximately 8 years ago since their mother approached the fighter since she suffered from cancer and asked for financial support.

The fighter comments that he did not have a fit relationship with the twins’ mother since he was married at the time to his first partner, but he agreed to undergo a DNA test in 2014 in which he introduced himself but the other party No, and in 2015 he signed a voluntary agreement only with the requirement to have such a DNA test, after this the Master of the 8 angles began to deposit month after month and that while his mother lived there was no problem but once he This passed away, the problems began, but all of this showed documents, WhatsApp conversations as well as audios that support their version.

TO MY FRIENDS FROM THE MEDIA AND TO ALL MY PUBLIC WHO HAVE ALWAYS SUPPORTED ME, AFTER THEY WATCH THE VIDEO AND PASSING THE CONTINGENCY ON COVID-19, I INVITE THEM TO ACCOMPANY ME TO THE COURT AND SEE WHO TELLS THE TRUTH !! ! “PAPELITO HABLA” https://t.co/jOzb0h7lbO – Octagon (@Octagon_real) April 7, 2020

