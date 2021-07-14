Ocon, with new chassis in Silverstone to “clear doubts”

Ocon made a good start to the season, scoring points in four consecutive races between Imola and Monaco, as well as qualifying twice in the third row of the grid.

Ocon’s performance worked in his favor for Alpine to decide to renew him until 2024, but since then he has not scored again.

The Frenchman was eliminated in Q1 in both races at the Red Bull Ring, while teammate Fernando Alonso scored in both.

Ocon said after his retirement on the first lap of the Austrian GP that he was going to ask Alpine to change all possible parts of his car to fix his recent problems.

Ahead of this weekend’s British GP, Alpine CEO, Marcin Budkowski, confirmed that Ocon will use a new chassis at Silverstone.

“Esteban had two difficult races in Austria and we are still investigating if there is any technical reason behind it,” said Budkowski.

“To clear up any doubts, the team has made the decision to make many changes to their car for Silverstone, including a new chassis.”

“Esteban had a great performance early in the season and qualified third-row on his own merits in two races in a row a few weekends ago, so we are working together to make sure he recovers, and this weekend is the perfect opportunity to do it. “

Ocon denied in Austria that his downturn was motivated by the signing of his new contract.

“I’m working as hard as I was at the beginning of the season,” said the 24-year-old. “I am going to the factory as much as before and I am giving my all as before signing the contract. It has nothing to do with my current performance.”

Ocon added in the Silverstone preview that his team was hoping to “reset” after a difficult hat-trick.

“The team and I have been working very hard to see what we can do to improve our performance,” said Ocon.

“I know we will get back to the level we had at the beginning of the season and the hard work will continue until we get there and even beyond. I am very motivated to get a good result this weekend.”