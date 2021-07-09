Ocon rules out that his performance loss is due to his new contract

The impressive start to the season for Esteban Ocon, who scored in four consecutive races of Imola a Monaco and outplayed his teammate, Fernando Alonso in those events, he has waned since.

The young Frenchman has not managed to enter the top 10 in any of the last four appointments and was left out of Q1 in the two of the Red Bull Ring (17th). Thus, Alonso has already surpassed him in the duel in classification and in the general of the championship, after managing to enter the points in those same events.

To make matters worse, Ocon had to park his car on the side of the track before the first lap was completed after a touch in the first meters of the Austrian GP.

“We see some things, and we are seeing some deficits, but it is difficult to pinpoint what it is exactly,” he said. Ocon when asked at the Red Bull Ring about the performance difference with Alonso.

“We will start from scratch in SilverstoneWe will change all the parts we can on the car, and we hope to come back much stronger. Without a doubt, be a second slower in the first round [de la clasificación] compared to Fernando, it is too much. There is definitely something that was not working well, and that we have to understand. “

When pointed out that some outlets have pointed to his renewal with Alpine until 2024 as the cause of those problems, Ocon flatly denied it.

“My motivation, if that’s what you mean, hasn’t changed. I’m very determined to do well and do my best for the team. I’m working as hard as I did at the beginning of the season, I go to the factory as much as I did before signing. the contract. It has nothing to do with the performance we have at the moment, “he said.

The Frenchman said that changing “as many parts as possible” will offer “one less doubt” after feeling that in qualifying the car went well, but without enough pace.

“There are still a few more days to think about it, think about what we can do. And yes, we have to reset as soon as we can, because obviously the deficit and the performance we had was not good enough this weekend and last.” .

