Esteban Ocon explained that Fernanndo Alonso has been the toughest driver he has ever faced on the circuits. The Renault driver has cataloged the Spanish as a great overtaker and a very respectful and clean rival within the circuits.

Ocon has acknowledged that the toughest rival he has faced on the track is Fernando Alonso. The Frenchman has highlighted the cleanliness of the Asturian as well as his great vision for overtaking.

“In 2017, we had several battles between us. He is an impressive driver in overtaking and the decisions he makes at the time,” he told Le Mag Sport Auto magazine.

“He is very clean and you can change positions with him on the track, he is always tough but he is respectful. It is very nice to fight him and it is a pity that he is gone,” he added.

Ocon returns to Formula 1 after a year as a reserve Mercedes driver. At Renault, he will share a garage with Daniel Ricciardo. The Gallic has praised his companion and awaits a tight battle against him.

“I don’t know yet. It’s too early to predict. It’s clear that everything was very tight between him and me in the preseason. But it’s great to work with a guy like him,”

“He has won races, he has achieved Poles … I will be able to measure myself against one of the best and I will see from the beginning where I can improve. I hope to be able to climb in the future,” said Ocon to finish.

Renault has left good feelings after the preseason in Barcelona. The diamond brand aims to improve after a negative 2019 season for them. Their efforts were fully focused on the new 2021 regulation that has been delayed to 2022. What was anticipated as a year of transition can be very important for the Enstone team.

