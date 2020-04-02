Esteban Ocon’s company car for the 2020 Formula 1 season is the Renault Mégane R.S. Trophy-R, the most powerful version of the fourth generation of the popular compact. The Frenchman picked her up in person at an event that the brand held at the Champs-Elysées in Paris in December 2019.

One of the advantages of competing for an official brand is the company car. That’s especially sweet for premium firms: Carlos Sainz has a McLaren 600LT, Lewis Hamilton will receive a Mercedes-AMG One, and Max Verstappen also expects an Aston Martin Valkyrie, co-developed with Adrian Newey.

It is clear that Renault is not in the same position as those names, but it also knows how to exploit its sporting facet. The proof of this is the Renault Mégane R.S. Trophy-R, a toy that delivers 300 horses and weighs 130 kilos less than the conventional Trophy.

Ocon has a unit in his garage. So you can boast of owning the fastest front-wheel drive serial car in Nürburgring history, with a record of 7 minutes and 40 seconds. Three seconds faster than the Honda Civic Type R, from which he snatched the scepter.

Renault’s intention was to give him a conventional Trophy, but Esteban expressly asked to receive a Trophy-R. The French firm agreed, despite the limited series costing 20,000 euros more than the alternative, up to 55,000 euros.

The pilot received his unit on December 12 at a party at L’Atelier Renault, the company’s star dealer, located in the Champs-Elysées in Paris. It is the same location that the company chose weeks later to unveil the colors of its Renault RS20, the car for the 2020 season of the premier class.

